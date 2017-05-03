Real Madrid thrashes Atletico 3-0 on Cristiano hat trick

MADRID. KAZINFORM Cristiano Ronaldo scored all three goals here Tuesday as Real Madrid dominated Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League crown, advancing the Blancos' bid to become the first team ever to win Europe's elite club tournament in successive years.

The two capital clubs faced each other in two of the last three Champions League finals, both won by Real Madrid, who have hoisted the trophy a record 11 times.



Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane urged his charges to approach the clash as if there were no second leg and the team took that advice to heart.



Real Madrid controlled the flow of play from the opening whistle and Atleti defender Lucas, who had the unenviable task of marking Cristiano, fouled the four-time Ballon d'Or winner twice in the first eight minutes.



The first goal came in the 9th minute when Casemiro's cross found Ronaldo in perfect scoring position.



The hosts spurred on by more than 80,000 fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, pressed relentlessly for a second goal and Colchonero goalkeeper Jan Oblak was forced to make several demanding stops to keep his side in the contest.



Blancos keeper Keylor Navas needed to be sharp when Karim Benzema's defensive miscue allowed the ball to go to an unmarked Kevin Gameiro.



The chances kept coming for Real Madrid. A shot from Luka Modric grazed the post, while Benzema's bicycle kick off a cross from Cristiano went astray.



Atleti became more daring in the second half, hoping to at least post a potentially useful away goal, but it was a mostly quiet 45 minutes for Navas.



Cristiano scored his second goal of the night in the 73rd minute, with a major assist from Benzema, and completed the hat trick 13 minutes later.

Source: EFE .