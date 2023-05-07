Real Madrid win Copa del Rey for 20th time

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 to win Spain's Copa del Rey on Saturday for the 20th time.

Brazilian winger Rodrygo Goes scored an early opener to give a 1-0 lead to Real Madrid at Seville's La Cartuja Stadium, Anadolu Agency reports.

Osasuna's Lucas Torro fired a powerful strike outside the box to beat goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 58th minute to even the score.

In the 70th minute, Real Madrid's Rodrygo scored the winning goal.

Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos’ deflected shot fell into Rodrygo's path as the Brazilian attacker was in the area to finish.

The Whites last won the Spanish Cup in 2014.

Barcelona are the record holders in the competition, having won 31 Spanish Cup titles. Athletic Bilbao secured it 23 times.

Osasuna played in the Copa del Rey final twice but never won.