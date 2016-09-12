Real Muslim is the one who helps people – N.Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana, Akorda press service informed.

Addressing the attendees, the President congratulated all Kazakhstanis on Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha) holiday.

“All the Muslims around the world and Kazakhstan celebrate today the holy day of Qurban Ait. As you know, throughout 10 years Qurban Ait and Christmas have been deemed as public holidays in Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that all the achievements of Kazakhstan became possible due to unity and peace in our country.

“Each religion calls to unity, mercy, respect to each other. A real Muslim is the one who helps people, society and his Motherland and respects all the religions of the world,” said the President.

The Head of State congratulated again everyone on the holiday wished happiness, wellbeing and success.