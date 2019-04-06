EN
    13:50, 06 April 2019

    Real spring has arrived in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Spring is blooming in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In Almaty, the mercury is over +20+23 degrees Celsius as the air gets warmer and warmer day by day. Nature is waking up. Citizens already spend more time in parks and squares.



    Trees are leafing out. First flowers are breaking through the soil.



    In addition, all summer areas and cafes are open. The blossoming appearance of the metropolis delights citizens and guests of the city. Soon tulips and apple trees will bloom in Almaty.

    Almaty Nature
