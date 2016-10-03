EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:38, 03 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian attacked in Paris

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two unknown men reportedly attacked Kim Kardashian West in Paris, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

    According to reports, two armed men dressed as police officers stormed into the reality TV star's hotel room and held her at gunpoint for several hours.

    Kardashian West's spokesperson said Kim ‘is badly shaken but physically unharmed'.

    Kim's husband rapper Kanye West abruptly ended his concert in New York that night after learning of the news.

    Tags:
    Celebrities World News Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!