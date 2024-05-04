EN
    11:45, 04 May 2024

    Recently named Kazakh ambassador presents credentials in Estonia

    Kazakhstan-Estonia
    Kazakh Ambassador Kulginov and Estonian President Alar Karis

    Recently appointed ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Estonia Altay Kulginov presented his credentials to President of the country Alar Karis, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    During the meeting, Ambassador Kulginov and President Karis commended the friendly nature of relations between Kazakhstan and Estonia, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a consistent course aimed at comprehensively strengthening bilateral cooperation and deepening interaction between the two countries.

    The sides also noted that in bilateral trade and economic interaction there is significant potential for effective cooperation, especially in the areas of digitalization, transport and logistics.

    At the end of the meeting, the President of Estonia congratulated the Kazakh Ambassador on heading the Kazakh diplomatic mission in the country and wished him great success in further strengthening Kazakh-Estonian relations.

