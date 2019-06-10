Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates Tokayev on landslide win

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a telegram of congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his landslide win in the snap presidential election in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

In his telegram the Turkish leader noted that the election is an important evidence of the continuity of Kazakhstan's political course. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also expressed confidence in Kazakhstan's further gradual development.



In the telegram he emphasized that Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen accord and stability and contribute to ensuring peace and international security.



"Kazakh-Turkish relations based on centuries-old friendship of our nations achieved high level thanks to our joint efforts with the First President - the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev. I am ready to further work on the development of all-round cooperation between our countries," the telegram reads.