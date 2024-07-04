Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls for increase of international pressure on Israel during times of ‘shaking world foundation’

At the summit of the SCO Plus meeting in Astana, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the world order, based on international rules, is going through a period of instability, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

“We are going through a period when the world foundation, based on the rules of the international system, is shaking. Issues such as terrorism, Islamophobia and xenophobia, illegal migration, climate change, energy and food security, and supply chain disruptions increase the severity of geopolitical turmoil," he said.

“The latest and most painful example of this we see in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially in the Gaza Strip. As a result of the attacks in the Gaza Strip, more than 37 thousand innocent people were killed and about 90 thousand Palestinians were injured, 16 thousand children died under the rubble as a result of the attacks. The ruins under which children are dying are essentially the rubble of an international system that has lost its legitimacy. To put an end to this issue, Israel must be stopped. And for this, it is necessary to increase international pressure on the Israeli administration,” he said.

