Recommended methods for providing vaccination approved in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Health Ministry of Kazakhstan has elaborated and approved the recommended methods on how to provide vaccination services as well as regulations on how to store and transport vaccines, Alexei Tsoi, Kazakh Health Minister, told a government session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the Government session, the Kazakh Health Minister said that the Ministry adopted all the measures and launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive on February 1, 2021 in accordance with the action plan for vaccination people against the coronavirus infection. He also noted that as part of the plan, the recommended methods on how to provide vaccination services as well as regulations on how to store and transport vaccines have been elaborated and approved.

According to him, all work is ongoing as scheduled.

He also noted that the data on those vaccinated will be added in the information system of the Health Ministry.