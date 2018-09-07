EN
    15:13, 07 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Reconstructed park in Temirtau shown to Nursultan Nazarbayev

    TEMIRTAU. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan has visited the Temirtau Park of Culture and Recreation that was reconstructed within the framework of Rukhani Janghyru State Program, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The Head of State inspected the park's facilities, the construction of which was financed through extrabudgetary sources. In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the theatrical performance telling the 1950s and 60s history of the town of Temirtau.

    During the visit, the President of Kazakhstan met and talked with his friends and former colleagues within the metallurgical plant.

