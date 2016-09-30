Reconstruction of Anar-Osakarovka highway comes to an end in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Everything goes according to a plan with the reconstruction of the Anar-Temirtau highway, a source at the Karaganda regional department for passenger transport and motorways said.

Deputy akim (governor) of the region Assylbek Duissebayev familiarized with the progress of reconstruction on Friday.



"Reconstruction of the Centr-South transport corridor, one of the biggest infrastructural projects of independent Kazakhstan, is currently underway. Half of the corridor runs through the territory of Karaganda region. Reconstruction works began with the reconstruction of the Anar-Temirtau highway in 2013," the department said in a statement.



The Anar-Osakarovka section of the highway was put into commission. There are plans to open another section in early November. The Anar-Temirtau highway will be commissioned in the middle of November.