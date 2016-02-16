Reconstruction of bridge across Tobol to be finished by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The reconstruction of the bridge across the river Tobol in Kostanay city will be finished by the end of the year. Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov told it at a press conference in Astana today.

"The most pressing issue today is the reconstruction of the bridge across the river Tobol at Taran Street. The bridge connects the city with other our districts. The project is estimated at 3 bln 200 mln tenge. We plan to put it into operation by the end of the year," said the Governor.

In general, according to him, the network of highways in the region is among the longest ones in the republic. Its length is more than 9,500 km.

As the regional administration told Kazinform, 15 bln tenge is spent annually for this sector. This year, the region plans to allocate 13 bln tenge for the construction, reconstruction and repair of highways.

In turn, Mukhambetov told that the region had signed a memorandum of cooperation with KazakhAvtoZhol JSC for reconstruction and repair of highways in 2016. "The reconstruction of Karabutak-Denissovka-Rudnyi-Kostanay road section from Kamysty district to Rudnyi town has already been started. More than 400 bln tenge will be invested in this project in the nearest two years. The 154-km road will be broadened," added the Governor.