EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:42, 11 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Reconstruction of key bridge in Almaty underway

    None
    Фото: пресс-служба акимата Алматы.
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Reconstruction of a bridge over the Yessentai River along Al-Farabi Avenue in Almaty is still underway, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Head of the city mobility department Sagyndyk Telibayev revealed at a press briefing that the reconstruction works are set to be completed by September 1.

    In his words, the reconstruction process will consist of three stages. One third of the reconstruction works planned has already been completed.

    There are plans to construct a pedestrian overpass to ensure safety of pedestrians crossing the bridge, Telibayev said.

    In addition, the 43-long bridge will be expanded from 6 to 8 lanes.

    Movement through the bridge was limited since June 6 due to reconstruction works.


    Tags:
    Almaty Construction
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!