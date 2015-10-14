Reconstruction of Zhezkazgan-Kyzylorda highway postponed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Reconstruction of the Zhezkazgan-Kyzylorda highway has been postponed until 2017.

Vice chairman of the Motor Highways Committee of the Ministry for Investments and Development, Mr. Amangeldy Bekov, announced the news at a press conference in Astana on Wednesday. "Regarding the question about the Kyzylorda-Karaganda highway, funds were earmarked for the reconstruction of the Zhezkazgan-Kyzylorda section. However, given that the ‘highway budget' is pretty limited in 2016, we've decided to redirect the funds," he said. According to Mr. Bekov, the funds will be redistributed among the ongoing projects, including Astana-Temirtau, Astana-Pavlodar and Almaty-Kapchagai. Reconstruction of the 925km-long Zhezkazgan-Kyzylorda highway is likely to begin in 2017. Estimated cost of the project amounts to 270 billion tenge. By Damir Baimanov