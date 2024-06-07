EN
    19:39, 07 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Record 13.42 mln Chinese students take fiercely competitive college exam

    An examinee claps hands with teachers outside a national college entrance examination site in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2024. Photo credit: Xinhua/Ren Chao

    On Friday, a total of 13.42 million young people across China began participating in this year's college entrance test, known as the gaokao. This number is a record high since matriculation resumed in China in 1977, and marks an increase of 510,000 students compared to last year, the Ministry of Education revealed, Xinhua reports.

    Chinese society, renowned for valuing young people's education, is enthusiastically mobilized to give a helping hand to gaokao candidates.

    An examinee enters a national college entrance examination site in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 7, 2024. Photo credit: Long Jianrui/Xinhua
    Examinees wait to attend the national college entrance examination at an examination site in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2024. Photo credit: Xinhua/Ren Chao
    An examinee reviews outside a national college entrance examination site in Tianjin, north China, June 7, 2024. Photo credit: Xinhua/Sun Fanyue

     

