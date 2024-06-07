19:39, 07 June 2024 | GMT +6
Record 13.42 mln Chinese students take fiercely competitive college exam
On Friday, a total of 13.42 million young people across China began participating in this year's college entrance test, known as the gaokao. This number is a record high since matriculation resumed in China in 1977, and marks an increase of 510,000 students compared to last year, the Ministry of Education revealed, Xinhua reports.
Chinese society, renowned for valuing young people's education, is enthusiastically mobilized to give a helping hand to gaokao candidates.