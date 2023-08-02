EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:34, 02 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Record-breaking Kazakh grain exports expected

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakstan is set to export 11 tons of grain this marketing year, a source at the Kazakhstan Grain Union revealed Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports

    Head of the Trade Committee of the Union Alexander Malov said Kazakhstan will wrap up this marketing year on an optimistic note as the country is expected to export 11 tons of grain, a record-breaking volume.

    Malov praised Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Agriculture Ministry and grain market stakeholders for doing a tremendous work to achieve such a result.

    Last year, according to Malov, Kazakhstan saw another record-breaking grain harvest.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!