Record number of countries to participate in 2017 Winter Universiade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty has set the record in the number of participating countries. Young athletes from 64 countries are set to partake in the 28th Winter University Games in Almaty in 2017.

64 foreign students' sports federations have already submitted their official applications to take part in the 2017 Winter Universiade upon results of the first stage of accreditation at its official website www.almaty2017.com. Those include Germany, Switzerland, Norway, France, Poland, Russia, Italy, Serbia, Canada, Argentina, Japan, China, the Republic of Korea, Kyrgyzstan, the United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Australia and the list goes on and on.



As you may know, the 2007 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy gathered athletes from 48 countries. But the largest number of participants was registered at the University Games in Erzurum, Turkey in 2011.



"Preparations for the Winter Universiade in Almaty are in full swing. The International University Sports Federation constantly monitors and consults the directorate. I am confident these games will help promote the development of student's sport in Kazakhstan and worldwide," head of the Directorate responsible for the preparations and organization of the 2017 Winter Olympiad in Almaty city Asset Abdualiyev said.