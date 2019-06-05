Record number of foreign journalists accredited for presidential election in Kazakhstan

"NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A few days are left till the beginning of the snap presidential election in Kazakhstan set for June 9, 2019. The accreditation of foreign mass media ended yesterday, June 4, Kazinform reports citing the MFA press service.

Throughout the entire electoral period, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with the Central Election Commission worked on registration of observers of foreign countries, international organizations and mass media.



The Ministry accredited 227 foreign correspondents from more than 40 countries of the world. (In 2015, the number of foreign journalists accredited for the presidential election was 168). Alongside, 121 foreign correspondents were accredited by the MFA on a permanent basis. This proves high interest of the world community in changes taking place in the political and social life of the country.



As the press service of the MFA noted, foreign journalists are entitled to observe the election given that they are permanently or temporality accredited by the Foreign Office.



Moreover, according to the Constitutional Law ‘On Elections', foreign observers and journalists may monitor the election process accompanied by an interpreter and upon submission of an accreditation certificate.