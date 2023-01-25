Record number of organ donations in Italy in 2022

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy registered a record 1,830 donations of human organs, tissue and stem cells in 2022, a 3.7% increase with respect to the previous year, the National Health Service's Transplant Network said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

It added that the number of transplants done last year rose by 2.5% to 3,887.

The report added, however, that there is still too much resistance to organ donations in Italy.

It said 14 million people had registered what they want to happen to their organs when they die, with 28% saying they do not want them to be donated.

That percentage climbs to around 40% in southern Italy.

Photo: ansa.it











