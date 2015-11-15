EN
    13:02, 15 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Record number of people watched World Judo Championships in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Judo Federation received a letter from the president of the International Judo Federation about the World Judo Championships view statistics in Astana.

    In the letter, Marius Vizer noted that 193 mln people watched the championships in Astana, which was much more than in Chelyabinsk at the previous judo championships, where the number of 110 million people watching the event was recorded. Besides, M. Vizer expressed his gratitude to Astana for organization of the championships and attraction of so much attention.

