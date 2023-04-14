Record public debt in February says Bank of Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's public debt in February increased by 21.6 billion euros from the previous month to reach a record 2.772 billion euros, the Bank of Italy said on Friday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

The increase can be attributed to a rise of 12.9 billion euros in borrowing requirements and of 8.6 billion euros in Treasury liquid assets, added Italy's central bank.

The increase in debt reportedly concerns only central government, while that of local government is unchanged.