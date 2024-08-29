Record surge in global coal consumption despite global shift to cleaner energy

Despite many countries shifting away from fossil fuels, global coal consumption surged to an unprecedented 164 exajoules (EJ) of energy in 2023, marking the highest level ever recorded, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

According to Visual Capitalist coal has become a significant player in the global energy mix, contributing 26% of the world’s energy in 2023, more than all non-fossil fuel sources combined. The only energy source that contributed more to the global energy mix was oil.

In 2023, global coal consumption by region in EJ and corresponding percentage share was led by China with 91.9 EJ, accounting for 56.1% of the world's total. The Asia Pacific region, excluding China, consumed 43.8 EJ (26.7%), followed by the Americas at 10.0 EJ (6.1%), Europe at 8.4 EJ (5.1%), CIS at 5.5 EJ (3.4%), Africa at 4.1 EJ (2.5%), and the Middle East with 0.4 EJ (0.2%).

Photo: Statistical review of world energy

Coal consumption has decreased in many regions. For example, both North America and Europe reduced their energy consumption from coal by 16% in 2023. However, a heavy reliance on coal in the Asia Pacific region has led to global coal consumption remaining essentially the same over the past 10 years.

In 2023, China increased its coal consumption from 88 EJ to nearly 92 EJ—totaling 56% of global coal consumption. This contributed significantly to Asia Pacific leading the world with a staggering 83% of global coal consumption.

Easy access to existing infrastructure and reasonable prices have not only sustained global coal consumption over the last decade but have also paved the way for potential growth, particularly in developing nations that are expanding their coal use and presenting new market opportunities.

For instance, according to the Statistical Review of World Energy 2024, Bangladesh and Colombia experienced significant year-over-year increases in coal consumption between 2022 and 2023, with rises of 41% and 53%, respectively. Coal continues to play a crucial role in the global energy mix, especially in the developing world, where its affordability makes it the preferred energy source.

Meanwhile, the G7 countries have committed to closing all coal-fired power plants not equipped with carbon capture and storage (CCS) or carbon capture and utilization (CCU) systems by 2035. Coal burning is responsible for about 40% of global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels, more than any other source.

The G7’s decision marks a step towards fulfilling the global promise to transition away from fossil fuels, as reiterated at the UN climate talks in Dubai in December 2023. This decision sends a strong message from the world’s largest industrialized nations that the coal era is nearing its end.