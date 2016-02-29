Record weather for Ski Jumping World Cup stage in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ski Jumping World Cup has never been held in a place with so high temperature as in Almaty in the history of this sport, FIS Ski Jumping Race Director Walter Hofer told to a Kazinform correspondent.

"It was very hot in Almaty. I've never experienced anything like this in terms of the temperature. Slovenian Planica also surprises with its warm weather quite often. The weather was also very warm at the world championships in Planica in 1995, but not like here in Almaty. However, despite the weather conditions the event was a success. I am very grateful to organizers and volunteers for their work," W. Hofer said.

He also noted that thanks to modern technologies the competitions can be held even in summer now.

"We have enough technologies now. Thanks to innovations we can make snow and ice. A lot of things serve in our favour now. However, there should be a limit to everything. The temperature in Almaty was record high to me," W. Hofer said.

It should be noted that the temperature around Europe was very warm this year, and holding of the Ski Jumping World Cup stages was very difficult.

Nevertheless, the temperature in Almaty was the warmest among all stages of the World Cup. Thus, the temperature was +20 degrees Celsius on the first day of the competition.