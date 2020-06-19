Recovered COVID-19 patients urged to donate plasma

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Republican Blood Center in Almaty city urges people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection to become immune plasma donors, the press service of the center informs.

The Republican Blood Center is collecting the plasma in order to provide transfusions to patients still battling the pandemic.

The plasma contains antibodies that may help fight the virus.

Plasma is the clear, straw-colored liquid in the blood that remains when red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets are removed.

For more information: +7 (727) 382 61 43, +7 (727) 246 09 23.

24/7 tel.: +7 777 253 36 56, +7 (707) 928 70 19





