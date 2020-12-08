Recoveries from COVID-like pneumonia exceed 31,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

According to the local healthcare authorities, two deaths from the disease have been reported across Kazakhstan. 76 patients have made full recoveries from the COVID-like pneumonia.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 43,124 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. The disease has claimed lives of 456 people. Of 43,124, 31,032 people have fully recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia.