Recovery efforts continue in southwest Japan 1 week after heavy rain

FUKUOKA. KAZINFORM - Recovery efforts continued Saturday in Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu, battered by torrential rain a week ago that caused deadly flooding and landslides, with at least 16 people still missing, Kyodo reports.

The disaster has left 63 people dead, and more rain is expected in wide areas in the region.

Assistance from volunteers has been hampered by the spread of the novel coronavirus, with many municipalities deciding to welcome help only from residents of their own prefectures.

In the past, disaster-affected communities in Japan have attracted volunteers from across the country, especially over the weekend.

According to the land ministry, 92 rivers in 10 prefectures have overrun their banks, and there have been 251 cases of damage from landslides, about one-fifth of which occurred in Kumamoto Prefecture, hit hardest by the rain.