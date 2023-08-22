Red alert in 17 cities from Wed amid fresh heat wave

ROME. KAZINFORM A read heat alert has been called for 17 cities across Italy from Wednesday, up from 12 Monday, amid the third great heat wave to hit the country since the start of July, the health ministry said Monday.

A red alert means even the young, fit and healthy are warned to stay out of the sun from 10 to six, ANSA reports.

The following 12 cities are red flagged as of today: Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin and Verona.



