Red alerts for rainstorms in southern Chinese city of Zhuhai

Three localities in Zhuhai, a city in south China's Guangdong Province, have issued red alerts for rainstorms, the highest level of this weather warning system in China, Xinhua reports.

The city has been hit by torrential rain and as of 1 p.m. on Saturday, 24-hour precipitation had exceeded 250 mm at eight stations, including five surpassing 300 mm, according to the city's meteorological bureau.

In Doumen District, one-hour rainfall had exceeded 100 mm as of 8 a.m., and in addition to Doumen, two other places in the city -- Xiangzhou District and the Zhuhai National Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone -- also issued red alerts for rainstorms.

The traffic department said some road sections in the city were already flooded -- with residents advised to stay indoors.

China's National Meteorological Center renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms on Saturday, as heavy downpours are expected to lash several parts of the country, including Guangdong.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.