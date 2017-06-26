EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:30, 26 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    None
    None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Red Bull's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the eighth race of the Formula One World Championship, at the Baku City Circuit on Sunday, EFE reports.

    Ricciardo, 28, made his first win this year and his fifth victory since joining F1 in the Azerbaijani capital, ahead of Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes).

    Canadian Lance Stroll of Williams came third.

    Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel, leader of the Championship, finished fourth, followed by British Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

    Three consecutive safety-car periods kept delaying the race, after punctures, debris and more debris forced pauses.

    Eventually, it was stopped with a red flag as controllers decided Baku's urban track needed to be fully cleaned up before anything could continue.

    Vettel continued leading the Championship with 153 points, 14 points ahead of second-placed Hamilton.

    The next race of the F1 World Championship, the ninth out of the 20 races, is to be held in Austria in two weeks.

     

    Tags:
    Azerbaijan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!