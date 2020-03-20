Red Crescent assists senior citizens of Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Red Crescent of Kazakhstan - as part of the international Red Cross and Red Crescent movement, always responds to emergencies by providing assistance to socially vulnerable groups of the population.

According to the Astana city branch of the Red Crescent Society of Kazakhstan, volunteers and employees of the Red Crescent began active work to support lonesome pensioners. It is known that older people are at risk and it is dangerous for them to leave their homes.

The Red Crescent volunteers in the city of Nur-Sultan have started delivering essential goods and personal hygiene products. The Red Crescent Society also reported that citizens can bring essential goods to local branches of the organization.

Additional information can be obtained on the website of the Red Crescent of Kazakhstan www.redcrescent.kz.