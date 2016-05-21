Red Cross Society of China donates $50,000 to Sri Lanka on flooding, landslide

COLOMBO. KAZINFORM -- The Red Cross Society of China donated $50,000 to Sri Lanka Red Cross Society (SLRCS) to support Sri Lanka's relief and rebuilding efforts in the ongoing disaster of flooding and landslides,a statement released by Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said on Saturday.

Pang Chunxue, political counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, on behalf of the Red Cross Society of China, handed over the donation to S.B.Madugalle, deputy director general of SLRCS.

Pang extended the deepest sympathy and condolences to the Sri Lankan people especially the families affected by the disaster, hoping the donation could assist the current relief operation of SLRCS and provide help to the people in the disaster-affected areas.

Madugalle introduced the disaster situation and expressed appreciation and gratitude to the generous donation from the Red Cross Society of China.

Over 450,000 people have been affected by floods and landslides across the country while the Disaster Management Center said that 64 people had been killed.

The government had this week sought urgent foreign assistance as the death toll from the floods and landslides rose and the number of displaced also increased.

Source: Chinadaily