Red Notice graft fugitive returns to China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ren Biao, one of China's most wanted fugitives, has returned to China and turned himself in to the police, the anti-corruption authority said Saturday, Xinhua reports.

Ren, 44, former "actual controlling shareholder" of Daluo energy supplies company in east China's Jiangsu Province, fled to the Caribbean nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis in January 2014 after being accused of fraudulently obtaining loans and fabricating financial bills, according to a statement released by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.



In April 2015, Interpol issued a "red notice" of 100 corruption fugitives wanted by China. Many of the fugitives were former government staff or employees of state-owned enterprises.



Ren was ranked 92nd among them and the 42nd to be returned so far.



Ren's return, once again, is a warning for fugitives and proves there is no safe haven overseas, according to the statement.