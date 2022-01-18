‘Red’ terror threat level remains in place in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city counterterrorism operations headquarters informs that the counter-terror operation regime and critical ‘red’ terror alert level remain in place in the city, Kazinform reports.

The city police department, military of the National Guard and Defense Ministry maintain round-the-clock patrolling of the city as part of the counterterrorism operation. Checkpoints continue their operations.

It is banned to hold meetings and demonstrations as the critical ‘red’ terror alert level remain in effect in the city.

The headquarters urge all to treat with understating the work of law enforcement bodies and observe legal requirements.