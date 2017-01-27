Redistribution of powers is a smart move towards democratization - Mynbai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Redistribution of powers between the branches of the government is a smart move towards democratization of the society, believes director of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan Darkhan Mynbai.

On the 25th of January President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev delivered a special address to the nation putting forward the initiative to cede some of his powers to the Parliament and the Government.



"As the Head of State said redistribution of powers between the branches of the government is one of five institutional reforms providing for the formation of professional government," Mynbai told Kazinform correspondent.



"I think that redistribution of powers between the branches of the government will help raise effectiveness of work and strengthen responsibility in the first place. It is dictated by time, everything is changing. Our society is different to what it was 25 years ago," Mynbai pointed out.



In his words, all Kazakhstanis came to realize that the key value of our country is independence. "Cession of powers is a smart move towards democratization of the society and achieving goals set by Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev," he added.