Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:38, 22 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Reduction of charter capital of Begame Ltd

    Фото: klike.net
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - «Begame» Ltd., incorporated as a private company of the Astana International Financial Centre under Identification Number 210340900219, registered office: 17, Sauran street, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, acting in accordance with the Articles of Association and Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the Astana International Financial Centre» and legislation of the Astana International Financial Centre, represented by the Senior Executive Officer Renat Bekturov, notifies that on August 31, 2023 the sole shareholder of «Begame» Ltd. will make a resolution to reduce the authorized capital, Kazinform reports.

    The share capital of the Company is to be reduced from five hundred thousand (500,000) United States Dollars to five hundred (500) United States Dollars. Thus, the authorised share capital of the Company will be five hundred (500) United States Dollars, represented by one hundred thousand (100000) shares, with a nominal value of 0,005 in Unated State Dollars. The reduction shall have effect from August 31, 2023.

     

    Astana International Financial Centre News
