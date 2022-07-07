Reduction of shareholding capital of Canadian Bacon Ltd.

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Canadian Bacon Ltd., incorporated as a private company of the Astana International Financial Centre under Identification Number 191040900125, registered office: Suite 145, 55/17 Mangilik El Avenue, 010000, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, acting in accordance with the Articles of Association and Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the Astana International Financial Centre»

and legislation of the Astana International Financial Centre, represented by the Director Axambiyeva Assemgul, notifies that on July 28, 2022 the sole shareholder of Canadian Bacon Ltd. will make a resolution to reduce the authorized capital.

The share capital of the Company is to be reduced from six billion, five hundred thirty seven millions, nine hundred forty four thousand (6,537,944,000.00) Kazakh tenge to one billion, four hundred and four millions, one hundred seventy six thousands, six hundred thirteen (1,404,176,613.00) Kazakh tenge.

Thus, the authorized share capital of the Company will be one billion, four hundred and four millions, one hundred seventy six thousands, six hundred thirteen (1,404,176,613.00) Kazakh tenge, represented by six hundred fifty three millions, seven hundred ninety four thousands, four hundred (653,794,400.00) Shares, with a nominal value of two point fourteen thousand, seven hundred and seventy-three (2.14773) in Kazakh tenge. The reduction shall have effect from July 28, 2022.





