Reedfires on Caspian Sea coast reduced to 18ha

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM An aerovisual survey carried out today over the Caspian Sea coast in Atyrau region showed that the area of the fire had reduced to 18 hectares, Kazinform reports.

As the local emergencies department informed, up to 300 tons of water were dropped onto the burning reeds since the fire began. The area of the fire reduced to 18 hectares, as a result.

As reported before, the fire on the Caspian Sea coast covered more than 630 hectares.