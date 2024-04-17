'Reef Saudi' invests SAR140 mln in honey sector, aims for over 7,000-ton production by 2026

The Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program "Reef Saudi" has said it has made a significant investment in the Kingdom's honey sector.Since 2020, the program has allocated SAR140 million in support, benefiting over 10,584 individuals in various rural regions. Honey production has also seen a notable rise, reaching 3,120 tons annually in 2023, a 41% increase compared to 2021. It has set the ambitious target of reaching a production of 7,500 tons of honey per year by 2026, SPA reports.

The program has adopted a multifaceted approach to support the honey sector and increase the local bee population, aiming to contribute to self-sufficiency in honey production.

"Reef Saudi" provides beekeepers in rural areas with vital services, including inspection and guidance. The program also prioritizes preserving the Kingdom's bee wealth by safeguarding it from diseases and pests.

The program has implemented several key projects to achieve its objectives. These include the establishment of queen bee breeding stations and package production facilities in Hail, Najran, Jazan, Madinah, Tabuk, and Taif, supplying three mobile laboratories to examine and diagnose bee diseases and pests at beekeeping locations, and deploying four mobile clinics equipped with the tools necessary to examine and diagnose bee health concerns in the field.

This rural program plays a crucial role in promoting environmental sustainability and diversifying Saudi Arabia's agricultural production base. By fostering the development of rural communities, the program contributes to reaching national food security. Moreover, "Reef Saudi" supports the creation of job opportunities, improves the livelihoods of small farmers, and enhances their agricultural capabilities.





