Referendum in Azerbaijan: Voter turnout at 12.9% as of 10:00

BAKU. KAZINFORM As of 10:00 (GMT+4) 680,438 people, or 12.9 percent of the voters, have voted in the constitutional referendum in Azerbaijan, according to the Election Information Center of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The number of voters in Azerbaijan stands at 5,267,111 people.

The referendum to make amendments to Azerbaijan’s constitution kicked off at 08:00 and will wrap up at 19:00 (UTC/GMT +4).

As many as 117 international observers – MPs from around 35 countries as well as observers from various international organizations, including the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) – have been accredited by Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) to observe the referendum.

The total number of the observers is around 53,000.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to hold a referendum on amending the Constitution on Sept. 26.

Source: Trend