Referendum in Venezuela: Govt's reaction and opposition's demands

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Political opponents of Venezuela's embattled President Nicolas Maduro have held the so-called people's referendum where 7.18 million people cast their votes, a commission of principals from the country's leading universities said on Monday after 95% of protocols were counted. Kazinform has learnt from TASS .

The executive power has already signaled that it is not going to recognize the plebiscite results.

Venezuelans aged above 18 were asked to answer three questions: 1) if they reject and ignore convening the Constituent Assembly proposed by Maduro without the prior approval of the Venezuelan people; 2) if they demand that the National Armed Forces and all public officials obey and defend the 1999 Constitution and support the decisions of the National Assembly; 3) and if the approve the renewal of public powers in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, and the execution of free and transparent elections, as well as the formation of a national unity government.

Some 98.4% of Venezuelans voted against convening the Constituent Assembly, and more than 98% answered "yes" to the second and third questions. The Venezuelan opposition views the referendum's results as an unequivocal victory over the executive power.

Photo:© AP Photo/Manu Fernandez