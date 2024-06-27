Referendum on NPP construction to be held in autumn 2024 - President Tokayev

Economic development is impossible without stable energy supply, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the ceremony of awarding mass media workers in the Akorda Palace, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“You know that economic development is impossible without stable energy supply. For this reason, I set a task to explore the issue of construction of a nuclear power plant. The issue is being discussed widely, with various viewpoints voiced,” said the President.

According to him, mass media should also actively join this process.