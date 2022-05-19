EN
    15:39, 19 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Referendum Support Staff under Organization of Veterans established

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Organization of Veterans Bakytkozha Izmukhambetov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, Tokayev was informed about the activity and plans of the national public association Organization of Veterans.

    Bakytkozha informed that the national referendum support staff was established under the Organization, focusing on two areas: explaining the amends to the Constitution and ensuring active participation in the upcoming referendum.

    The Head of State was also familiarized with the agenda of the upcoming congress of the Organization of Veterans to take place on May 20, 2022.

    The President expressed his support for a number of proposals to develop the Organization as well as informed that the relevant government bodies will be given necessary instructions.



