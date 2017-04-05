Reform in Kazakhstan is timely step to prosperity – US expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM John Hamre, President and CEO of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, considers that reform is an important and timely step in building a democratic and prosperous state, Kazinform reports.

"Current reform is an important and timely step in building a democratic and prosperous state. As a country with a rich energy patrimony standing at the crossroads of regional hubs, Kazakhstan has a vast development potential", he noted.

Also, Jan Dirk Waiboer, senior partner with Boston Consulting Group, highlighted that the company has been working with Kazakhstan Government for quite a long time.

"We have a long history of working with the government and more recently, with sovereign wealth fund and we have always been very optimistic about the opportunities for Kazakhstan as the business climate continues to improve and what we particularly see today in contrast to some other countries in the region is that in Kazakhstan business climate is characterized by a long term vision. We also see all those investments into corporate governance, into sort of proper processes and etc. reflected in Kazakhstan's position in World Bank Doing Business ranking and/or I think you are now number 35 which is a great achievement if you look at something which is going to be important in the ongoing privatization process, and also diversification process, attracting international investors", Waiboer stated.