Reforms and initiatives of Kazakhstan in focus of International Organizations in Vienna

VIENNA. KAZINFORM– During the working visit, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kairat Umarov, held several meetings with the heads of international organizations accredited in Vienna, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh diplomat thanked the Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna, Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Ghada Fathi Waly, for implementing national and regional projects, especially in police reform and combating cybercrime.

In turn, Waly positively noted the leading role of Kazakhstan in the region in promoting an extensive agenda of development assistance programs. In particular, she expressed gratitude for the cooperation between UNODC and the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development «KazAID» in implementing the Global Resource for Anti-Corruption Education and Youth Empowerment (GRACE) projects in Kyrgyzstan.







In conversation with the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, Robert Floyd, the parties noted the high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the CTBTO, discussed the possibilities for further development of the Kazakh segment of the International Monitoring System and the organization of joint scientific and technical events in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting with OSCE Secretary General, Helga Schmid, the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan's cooperation with the OSCE were discussed. The First Deputy Minister thanked the Secretary General for the active participation of OSCE experts and the Parliamentary Assembly in monitoring the early Majilis elections. In addition, Umarov, on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, invited Schmid to participate in the Astana International Forum to be held on 8-9 June this year.







The heads of international organizations, fully supporting the new course of political and socio-economic changes in the country, noted the significant interest of the international community in the democratic reforms carried out by the President of Kazakhstan and wished success in holding the parliamentary elections to be held on March 19, 2023.

During the visit, Umarov was interviewed by the leading newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten – focusing on the reforms, upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, and the country's approaches to the current international issues.





