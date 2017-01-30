EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:59, 30 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Reforms to let president focus on more important issues, Belarus expert

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Redistribution of authority and functions among the government and parliament branches will allow the leadership of Kazakhstan to focus on the strategic directions and questions of the country's development. Belarus Dr. of Economy of Belarus State University Leonid Davydenko expressed such opinion.        

    "It is positive and beneficial that Nursultan Nazarbayev has decided to redistribute the authority between the Government and Parliament. That way he will be able to focus on other strategic directions and regulate more important issues of the country", said the Belarus expert.

    He also expresses confidence that the Government and Parliament are quite able to handle the additional tasks.

    "The Government and Parliament are quite able to handle the additional tasks", he added.

     

     

    Tags:
    Belarus Politics Political Reform
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!