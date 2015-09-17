Refugee crisis: Hungary uses tear gas, water cannons on migrants at border

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM At the Hungarian-Serbian border (CNN)Hungarian riot police used tear gas and water cannons Wednesday on migrants at the country's border with Serbia after a group broke through a barrier to try to enter the European Union.

Frustrations boiled over Wednesday afternoon after Hungary had sealed the final hole in its border between the two countries a day earlier, closing a popular migration route to Western Europe.

The move left thousands of desperate migrants, most fleeing violence in the Middle East, blocked from entering Hungary by a razor-wire fence. Hungary is a member of the European Union, while Serbia is in negotiations to join the EU.

At Horgos, Serbia, CNN's Ben Wedeman said the standoff had begun peacefully enough, with migrants massing early at the border fence, chanting for Hungary to "open the door."But tensions rose, with some migrants eventually declaring Hungarian authorities had two hours to open the gate before they would attempt to break through.

When the group followed through on the threat, Hungarian security forces, who had brought in armored vehicles, responded with the tear gas and water cannons.

Screams could be heard as a running battle surged back and forth, with migrants waiting for the tear gas to clear before rushing the border fence again, throwing bottles and rocks at the Hungarian forces. Black smoke rose as migrants set tires afire, and Serbian police implored the crowd to retreat. Source: CNN