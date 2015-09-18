Refugee crisis: West should stop destroying other countries - Hungarian PM

ASTANA . KAZINFORM - Even though the mounting wave of migrants streaming into the EU has yet to pose any serious threat to European identity, any further uncontrolled migration could change this, Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban told a German newspaper on Thursday.

"Bringing migrants to Europe is all about business and money... The people who handle this process set up camps in Pakistan and Afghanistan where they offer their services, that's why there are so many migrants moving here from these two countries. In Pakistan the situation is less critical though. People simply want to live better," Victor Orban said in an interview with the German newspaper Die Welt.

He also said that uncontrolled migration could eventually lead to a dangerous cultural clash where the European Christians may not necessarily end up the winners.

"One day there will be more migrants here than us... This is simple mathematics," Orban added.

The Hungarian Premier believes that the current refugee crisis in Europe stems from the Western policy of "destroying other countries."

"During the so-called Arab Spring revolutions [in the Middle East and North Africa] the Europeans and the Americans backed the nonexistent opposition there even though it was clear from the very start that these people were unable to govern," Victor Orban said in conclusion, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.