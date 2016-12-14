Refurbished gas distribution networks in Shymkent put into service

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Reconstruction and upgrade of gas-distribution systems of Shymkent is complete, the press service of South Kazakhstan akimat told. Akim of the region Zhanseit Tuymebayev, Deputy Director General of JSC Kaztransgaz Galym Aydossov, business, public and media representatives participated in the commissioning ceremony.

Today Kaztransgaz is supplying gas to 300 thousand consumers. Built in the Soviet period the pipelines got worn out. For the last 6 years KZT 33 billion has been invested in reconstruction and upgrade of gas distribution networks of the city of Shymkent. Eventually 2 390 km of new gas pipelines have been put into service. For today compared to the same period of 2010 the volume of depreciated pipes has reduced from 60% to 19%, according to the akim.

In 2009-2016 to provide gas to settlements of the region KZT 65 billion had been allocated from the budget which resulted in gasification of 203 settlements. In 2016 gas was connected to 25 settlements more.