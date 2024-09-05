The Ministry of Energy, regarding the news about the delay of maintenance at the Kashagan oil field, reports that such option was considered, but it was only at the level of discussions earlier, Kazinform News Agency reports.

No decisions were made. Kazakhstan remains committed to the OPEC+ Agreement and is taking measures to fully comply with its obligations and meet the Compensation plan submitted to the Opec Secretariat.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan reaffirms its commitment to the OPEC+ Agreement and supports decisions taken jointly with the OPEC+ member countries.

"Kazakhstan reaffirms its commitment to the OPEC+ Agreement and supports decisions taken jointly with the OPEC+ member countries. Kazakhstan updated the Compensation plan including overproduction in July and sent it to the OPEC Secretariat. Kazakhstan will make every effort to comply with its obligations and compensate for overproduction according to the Compensation plan," the statement reads.