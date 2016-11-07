Regional Civil Service Hub held workshop for member countries in Sarajevo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A workshop for member countries of the Regional Civil Service Hub took place in Sarajevo, Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH) on "Improving Recruitment and Selection in Civil Service: Human Resources Management Informatization System." The event was organized by the Agency of Civil Service of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Regional Civil Service Hub and UNDP.

The representatives of the authorized structures of the Hub member countries including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Estonia, Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, FYR Macedonia, Georgia and Moldova participated in the workshop. International experts and representatives of the international organizations and institutions in the field of ICT attended the event too.

Her Excellency Ms. Melika Mahmutbegovic, the Vice-President of FBiH, Mr. Refik Begic, the Director of Civil Service Agency of FBiH and Mr. Yernar Zharkeshov, the Team Leader of the Regional Hub for Civil Service in Astana addressed the participants with the a speech of welcome. The speakers noted that such events are important for improving the quality of recruitment and selection of civil servants with the use of latest technologies in the region's countries.



During the workshop, the Hub member countries including Kazakhstan presented their best practices on implementing new technologies in HRM. Deputy Head of e-Kyzmet IS Technical Maintenance Department of the Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan Mr. Gani Ziyashev talked about the main aspects of "e-Kyzmet" in HRM.

According to participants, the event contributed to exchange of experiences, strengthening of professional ties and development of partnerships.

The Regional Civil Service Hub unites 36 countries to date including the countries of the OECD, CIS, Central Asia and ASEAN. The Hub was established on the initiative of the Government of Kazakhstan and the UNDP as an institutional base for continuous exchange of experiences and knowledge in the field of civil service, the press service of the Regional Civil Service Hub informed.